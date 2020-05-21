YMCA details reopening plans

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area YMCA outlined plans Thursday for their reopening at the beginning of June.

The first phase of opening both the La Crosse and Onalaska facilities is scheduled for June 1.

Travis Persteiner, the Marketing Director for the YMCA, said this first phase will likely last 30 days. It involves required registering for all activities at the Y and will be limited to one hour. Registrations can be made at the YMCA website. This includes time in the pool, wellness center, gymnasium, and Y-child Watch.

Group fitness classes will be limited in both number and size so that physical distancing can be maintained.

Some portions of the Y such as open gym, Prime Time Center, and Family Fun Center won't be available. People are also asked to bring their own towel as that service is not available.

People can only enter either facility through the main entrance.

The goal is to keep members and staff safe. Steps the Y is taking to help with that include staff being screened upon entering the facility, staff wearing a face mask, and signage that encourages physical distancing, handwashing, and reminders to disinfect equipment.

More details are available below. News app viewers can see those details here.