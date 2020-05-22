1 killed by falling tractor attachment near Cedar Rapids
Authorities say a person has died in a farming accident south of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies and medics were called Thursday afternoon to the area southeast of the city’s airport. Arriving emergency responders found a tractor with a collapsed attachment that had fallen on the tractor’s driver. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the driver’s name pending notification of family members.