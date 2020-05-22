Gloomy forecast…

Friday looks to be similar to what we saw out there on Thursday. Expect afternoon highs in the lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies. We could see a few breaks in the clouds. A bit of patchy drizzle out there this morning will give way to mostly dry conditions in the afternoon. All in all a nice start to our Memorial Day Weekend.

Big Changes…

We have a warm but active holiday weekend on tap. I know a lot of people are planning on outdoor activities this weekend. We are NOT looking at a washout, but we do have rain chances through the next few days. Starting Saturday, a warm front will bring warmer temperatures, higher humidity levels and then the chance for showers and t-storms. Right now I am not expecting severe weather, but it is something I will watch. Scattered storms are possible otherwise expect cloudy conditions.

Active pattern continues…

We have the chance for another round of showers and t-storms heading into Sunday. It could be a warm one with highs in the low 80s. We will see very humid conditions as well with dew points nearing the 70 degree mark. We have multiple rounds of showers and t-storms possible Saturday through Tuesday.

Enjoy your day!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears