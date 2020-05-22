Airport travel expected to be up over the Memorial Day weekend–La Crosse Regional Airport making changes

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Covid-19 restrictions are starting to ease across the country, and slowly more and more people are booking flights and travel plans, especially for this upcoming holiday weekend. Here are the changes you can expect at the airport, and how to stay safe.

Management at La Crosse Regional Airport is making procedure changes, and taking extra safety precautions.

"All of our tenants that passengers will see will be wearing face masks. There will be plexiglass dividers at the ticket counters. There are fewer chairs and tables available for passengers in our terminal restaurant," said Ian Turner, Director, La Crosse Regional Airport.

All that could mean longer wait times.

"Some of the TSA's considerations to reduce the exposure to any kind of bacteria or virus may slow down certain customers," said Turner.

Due to the pandemic fewer people have been traveling lately, but things are starting to pick back up.

"The month of April we were down just shy of 95% which is very close to what the airports across the country we're seeing. Thankfully in the last couple of weeks, we've seen those passenger numbers come back," said Turner.

The owner of Travel Professionals Inc., a local travel agency, says some people are still very hesitant to book vacations right now.

"We have had a few that are concerned because of health issues they're just going to kind of wait and see," Suzanne Stika, President, Travel Professionals Inc.

Her business has taken a huge hit since shutdowns began.

"It's certainly impacted our bottom line," said Stika.

Some people are still booking trips for late summer and fall.

"So it's more Mexico and the Caribbean that we have bookings right now, and at this point, we're hoping that they're going to be open. We're seeing some the islands starting to open in June and July," said Stika.

Also as far as pricing goes, there are still some great deals out there.

"We have seen some really great prices out there, especially if you're flexible on the dates. The flight's going to be really reasonable," said Stika.

The TSA announced this Thursday, they're making changes to the security screening process to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some of those changes include all TSA officers wearing masks and gloves, and shielding will in place at document checking podiums.

For more of the TSA's changes click here: https://www.tsa.gov/news/press/releases/2020/05/21/tsa-prepared-summer-travelers-updated-security-procedures