AP-NORC poll: Many in US won’t return to gym or dining out

By JOSH BOAK and EMILY SWANSON

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Much of the country remains unlikely to venture out to bars, restaurants, theaters or gyms anytime soon, despite state and local officials increasingly allowing businesses to reopen.

That's according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Just 42% of those who went to concerts, movies, theaters or sporting events at least monthly before the coronavirus outbreak say they'd do so in the next few weeks if they could.

Only about half of those who regularly went to restaurants, exercised at a gym or traveled would go back if they could.

That hesitancy could muffle any recovery from the sharpest and swiftest economic downturn in U.S. history.