Autopsy results released in death of La Crosse Co. jail inmate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said no foul play is suspected in the death of a jail inmate who died in February.

Despite lifesaving attempts by jail staff and EMTs, Jeffrey D. Nottestad, 57, of Whitehall, died February 4 while in the La Crosse County Jail. He'd been in jail several days after his arrest January 31 on a probation warrant.

The sheriff's office brought in La Crosse Police Department investigators to conduct an independent investigation into the death.

The investigation included interviewing family, jail staff, and others connected to Nottestad. They also reviewed reports, phone calls, and surveillance video.

An autopsy was done in Rochester at the Mayo Clinic.

Based on autopsy results and the investigation, it was determined that Nottestad died of natural causes.