Bail set at $1M for suspect in activist’s grandson slaying

Bail is set at $1 million for a 23-year-old man charged in the fatal shooting of the grandson of a prominent Minneapolis civil rights activist. Dontae White appeared in Hennepin County court on Friday on charges of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. White is charged in the death of 27-year-old Kevin Beasley on April 18 at a house party in north Minneapolis. The Star Tribune reports Beasley was the grandson of civil rights leader Spike Moss. According to the complaint, Beasley was shot after confronting White’s brother about being at the party. Prosecutors say a hat in a jacket White threw onto a garage roof had hair matching his DNA. Police found a semi-automatic handgun under a fence that had a hair also matching DNA from the hat.