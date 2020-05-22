BREAKING: Minnesota State Fair canceled

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) - The Minnesota State Fair is canceled for 2020.

Organizers made the announcement Friday morning.

LEARN MORE: Q&A regarding the cancelation of the fair

The Minnesota State Agricultural Society board made the decision to not hold the fair this year. It is made up of representatives of all county fairs and statewide agriculture groups.

State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer issued a statement and video explaining the reasoning behind the move-one primarily of concern for the safety of those who would work and attend the fair.

News app viewers can watch the statement here

"We’ll face those challenges because the most important thing is your health," he said in a statement on the fair's website. "No one knows what things will be like at fair time, but we need to make decisions now based on what we know today, not how we hope things will be in August. And right now, all of the science says that if things go well, we’ll still be walking very carefully in three months. That’s far from ready to run a mass gathering marathon like the State Fair. Can you see social distancing on a Park & Ride bus, or at the Bandshell? One at a time on the Giant Slide? Can you imagine standing six feet apart in line for cookies? Me neither."

In his statement, he concluded, "So this isn’t a difficult decision. It’s the only decision. It’s the right thing to do. As we go through this strange summer, we’re extremely grateful for the understanding and support of everyone who makes the State Fair possible – especially the millions of fair fans from around the globe. The best thing we can all do right now is to help the world recover and heal. In the meantime, your team of State Fair pros is working hard to come back bigger, better, stronger and smarter in ‘21. We’ll see you next year at the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together.”

People who have already purchased admission or Grandstand tickets can either hold on to them for next year or get a refund.

Ticket holders wanting a refund need to email tickets@mnstatefair.org and provide the name on the order, Order ID number, number of tickets, and contact information such as phone, email, and mailing address.