Chippewa Falls man makes Wisconsin-shaped mosaic from beer bottle caps

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man combined his love of beer and Wisconsin sports into one huge mosaic of bottle caps.

"Approximately 3,131 give or take a few," said Paul Jerrett.

That's the number of beer bottle caps in Jerrett's massive mosaic.

When they're all compiled together, the caps make up the logos of the Wisconsin Badgers, the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Milwaukee Brewers, all shaped into the state of Wisconsin.

"I'm from Wisconsin," said Jerrett. "You know, I've been here all my life. I'm very big into sports, love all the teams in Wisconsin and it just seemed like the right thing to do."

Jerrett spent 14 years collecting the caps to create his 7 1/2 foot tall, 6 1/2 foot wide art piece and believes there are about 140 different kinds of beer represented.

"A lot of work went into it. A lot of flattening out caps and gluing them on. It was fun at times because once you got it going, it was really coming together, and it was neat to see. It took a long time," said Jerrett.

Plus, he passed along his love of sports to his children.

"I had plenty of family and friends that helped donate some bottle caps and of course my kids, they wanted to help a little bit so they helped with a few caps, too," said Jerrett.

The mosaic took nearly three years to complete, but Jerrett said the feedback has been priceless.

"A lot of positive comments. A lot of 'That looks great. That's awesome.' My favorite is always 'That's the most Wisconsin thing I've seen.' It's a good compliment, and it's been very positive."

Jerrett said a few people have asked how much he'd want for his mosaic, and for now, he said it's not for sale.