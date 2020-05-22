Downtown Rotary donates to Hunger Task Force

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) Another donation for the Hunger Task Force on Friday.

The Rotary Club of La Crosse donated $1,000 to the cause during a Food Drive Friday event at the Valley View Mall. The doantion made possible from a disaster relief grant given to rotary clubs worldwide.

"It's really a community effort with rotary to assist with Hunger Task Force," said Tami Woods, president of the La Crosse Downtown Rotary. "To make this a success and we are really happy to be a part of it and really happy to give back to this great community that needs it and so we are here to support where we can."

The Hunger Task Force Food Drive Fridays will be happening every Friday until the end of May.