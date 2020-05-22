Food Drive Friday volunteers reaping benefits of helping out neighbors in need

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Volunteers from organizations like the Rotary Club, iFeed, La Crosse County Health Department, and the Hunger Task Force are benefiting from the opportunity to help the hungry in La Crosse County.

On Friday, they stood at drive-thru locations scattered throughout the county to collect food and monetary donations. All throughout the month of May, volunteers have taken three hours of their Fridays to collect and sort donations.

Those items will be donated to different pantries in the county to help the hungry, especially those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to continue restocking these pantries as resources have been depleted due to the need.

For volunteers, it's a chance to step up to the challenge and make a difference.

“We are lucky enough to be on the side where we are able to provide help and whenever we’re able to provide help as individuals or a family, we will, and it’s just so rewarding to be part of this initiative,” said volunteer Kate Dunnum.

May 29 will be the last Friday that people can donate items or volunteer for Food Drive Friday. It will also be the last chance for volunteers to help out. The rewarding experience has left Dunnum wanting to continue to help in the midst of this pandemic.

“It’s great to see the smiles, the generosity," said Dunnum. "It just gives you such a swell of gratitude to live in this community and be part of helping people who we’ll never meet but who need the help right now.”

Drop off monetary and food donations at these three locations.

Barnes and Noble: 3800 HWY 16 La Crosse

Courthouse & Law Enforcement Center: 333 Vine St. La Crosse

Big Lots parking lot: 3960 Mormon Coulee Rd. La Crosse

