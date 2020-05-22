Kwik Trip partners with Eau Claire company for Glazer-scented candle

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A family-owned candle company in Eau Claire is hoping to make your summer scents a little sweeter.

Smith and Co. Candles, LLC is partnering with Kwik Trip to offer a Glazer-scented candle for online purchase.

“My mom used to work for Kwik Trip and my dad still does. Kwik Trip has been a huge part of my life since I can remember. Of course, I had to follow in my parents’ footsteps and get a job at Kwik Trip when I was old

enough - it was my first job, and I was with the company for three years,” said Kenna Smith-Hoff, owner of Smith & Co. Candles LLC. “During that time, I met the love of my life, and last year I married him! One morning,

on our routine stop at Kwik Trip, I had an epiphany while eating a Glazer to make it into a candle scent.”

Starting May 25, the candle will be available for pre-sale here.

The candles will officially launch for online purchase on National Donut Day on June 5.

Buyers get a coupon for a free donut with each order.