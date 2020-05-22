WATCH 2:30 pm: La Crosse County Health Dept. provides COVID-19 update
News app viewers can watch here
Jen Rombalski, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department, gives an update on new cases of COVID-19 in the county and what happened Thursday with the testing site in Onalaska with the WI National Guard.
You can watch live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.
COVID-19 testing takes over Omni Center parking lot
