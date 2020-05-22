La Crosse Public Library prepares for Tuesday reopening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Public Library is starting the first phase of reopening its facilities to the public next week.

Barry McKnight, Programming and Community Engagement Coordinator, released how the plan will work.

Starting May 26, here's how people can access library services:

Building Access

Beginning on Tuesday, May 26, the Main library will open to the public for scheduled access to computer and printing services, Monday-Friday from 10am-1pm and 3pm-6pm.

This access is by appointment only. Patrons can make those appointments beginning Tuesday, May 26 at 10am by calling 608.789.7122 or emailing refdesk@lacrosselibrary.org.

Patrons are asked to wear a mask and are encouraged to stay home if they are ill or experiencing symptoms.

Access to our collection will be by staff only though continued curbside services. All staff working with the public or materials will be wearing personal protective equipment.

Curbside Services

Scheduled curbside pickup, returns and phone service hours at Main are Monday-Friday 10am-6pm and weekends 1pm-5pm.

Scheduled curbside pickups and returns at the North Community Library are Mondays 10am-12pm and Thursdays 1pm-3pm.

Scheduled curbside pickups and returns at the South Community Library are Monday 1pm-3pm and Thursdays 10am-12pm.

Virtual Services