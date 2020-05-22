Minnesota reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 813 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 33 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, a new single-day high.

MDH said 25 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Friday's total surpasses the record 32 deaths the Department reported on Thursday.

Health officials said 842 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 688 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Friday's update that 813 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 19,005 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 2,216 health care workers, MDH said. The Department also reported that 12,696 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials said about 180,971 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state, including a jump of 7,415 newly-completed tests reported in Friday's update.

There are 534 people hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 233 of those hospitalized are in the ICU, MDH said. This is the largest number of people the Department has reported hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19, surpassing the previous record of 233.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Winona County has one new case.

No new cases were reported by the state in either Fillmore or Houston counties.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 17 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 76 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and county health departments