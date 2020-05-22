 Skip to Content

Minnesota reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 813 more cases

New
2:42 pm Breaking News, Coronavirus, Health, Top Stories

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 33 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, a new single-day high.

MDH said 25 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Friday's total surpasses the record 32 deaths the Department reported on Thursday.

Health officials said 842 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 688 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Friday's update that 813 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 19,005 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 2,216 health care workers, MDH said. The Department also reported that 12,696 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials said about 180,971 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state, including a jump of 7,415 newly-completed tests reported in Friday's update.

There are 534 people hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 233 of those hospitalized are in the ICU, MDH said. This is the largest number of people the Department has reported hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19, surpassing the previous record of 233.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

MORE: Minnesota Department of Health

Winona County has one new case.

No new cases were reported by the state in either Fillmore or Houston counties.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county in Minnesota, click here.

CountyPositivesDeaths
Fillmore171
Houston20
Winona 7615
Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and county health departments
  • Follow our full Coronavirus coverage HERE.
  • Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
  • Sign up for COVID-19 Updates

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

Related Articles

Skip to content