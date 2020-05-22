Minnesota National Guard offers free testing at 6 armories
The Minnesota National Guard is offering free coronavirus testing at six armories this holiday weekend. Guard members plan to collect roughly 2,000 samples per day across the six sites, for a total of roughly 6,000 tests over the three-day weekend. The six armories are in east St. Paul, northeast Minneapolis, Moorhead, Duluth, Faribault and St. James. They’ll be open from Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until supplies are exhausted. Any Minnesotan can get tested. Officials especially encourage those who are ill or who’ve been directly exposed to someone who’s tested positive. No appointment is necessary.