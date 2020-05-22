Minnesota State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 Minnesota State Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair’s governing board voted unanimously Friday to cancel the event after the event’s general Jerry Hammer, said it was impossible to proceed. He told the board that if they were somehow able to stage the fair despite the pandemic, it wouldn’t look like a normal fair. This is the sixth time the Minnesota State Fair has been canceled. The last was in 1946 due to a polio epidemic.