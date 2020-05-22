Police: 4 charged in beating captured on Snapchat video

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Four people have been charged in an incident captured on Snapchat video and circulating on Facebook.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, officers received a complaint about the video and investigated it.

Police say a "defenseless male" was being beaten by another male.

Police say the main aggressor was Chase Passon, 18. He was contacted by police and admitted to the assault. He was arrested and is being charged with battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, and possession of MDMA (A synthetic drug).

Ruby Jimenez-Nevarez, 18, Alexis Strenke, 18 and a female juvenile were also involved. All three were charged with battery. The juvenile's name was not released but she is in the juvenile court system.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is recovering. Police did not release his condition.

According to the criminal complaint, Passon admitted the victim was bleeding from the mouth when he last saw him.

When police got to the hospital they found the victim unconscious with swollen and bloody lips.

Passon was given a $2,500 signature bond which he signed on Friday. If convicted on all the charges he could spend more than 14 years in prison.

Jimenez-Nevarez and Strenke will make their initial appearances August 12.