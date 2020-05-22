Some parents considering homeschooling during the pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) - Even with new safety measures implemented, some parents may not feel comfortable putting their kids back in the classroom, and are instead looking at homeschooling.

"Considering an online school is something that we're doing right now for our younger child," Madison mom Barbara Bendlin said.

She is in that situation with her daughter in Madison public schools, but has the benefit of having one child already doing home school.

"I was originally skeptical of the format, but once we started, I was really pleasantly surprised," Bendlin said.

Her concern with traditional school is they might not be ready for distance learning if the pandemic continues.

"The online schools are already set up to teach in this virtual format, whereas brick and mortar schools are just starting to learn the ropes," Bendlin said.

While there are a lot of possibilities for how school will be handled in the fall, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says they're making improvements in the virtual area.

"We may be looking at a future, in the not so distant future, where school districts can easily transition from an in person environment into a virtual environment," he said.

LeMonds says as of now, they haven't discussed much the possibility of students leaving MMSD for home schooling.

While she's happy with the results, Bendlin says she understands it's not for every student.

"If you have kids who are already pretty independent and motivated then online learning works really well," she said.