This would've been Kenzie Miller's third season on the Onalaska varsity soccer team.

Miller was a midfielder for the Hilltoppers last season, a team that won the MVC title and advanced to the Sectional final.

Kenzie was also a four-year varsity player for the Onalaska girls basketball team.

She will play basketball at Division II Newberry College in South Carolina where she will major in biology and pre-medicine.