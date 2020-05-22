 Skip to Content

Trump calls on churches to reopen this weekend

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
1:12 pm Breaking News, Breaking News Email, Coronavirus, Political, Top Stories

By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he has deemed churches and other houses of worship "essential" and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the coronavirus.

He says: "Today I'm identifying houses of worship - churches, synagogues and mosques -- as essential places that provide essential services." Trump made the announcement during a hastily-arranged press conference Friday at the White House.

He said if governors don't abide by his request, he will "override" them, though it's unclear what authority he has to do so.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

Related Articles

Skip to content