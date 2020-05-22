Valley View Mall reopens

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Valley View mall reopened its doors for in-person shopping on Friday.

Individual stores reserved the right to open or not reopen.

Mall security will suggest social distancing in the hallways. There are stickers on the ground marking a six-foot-distance between patrons. Common area furniture and play areas were eliminated to prevent close contact between people. The food court seating was also reduced.

Shopper Bonnie Schoh said she's thankful Tradehome Shoes reopened because she needed new shoes to help her walk.

"I don't know where else to go. I don't have a computer. I don't have any way to shop online so I really needed him to open," Schoh said.

Some brick and mortar store managers said they needed the mall to reopen because it is their only current method to make money.

"This is a big relief because a lot of our craft shows and events are getting canceled for the summer," Made For You Furniture Owner Jenny Arnes said. "So we're losing a lot of things, so we're very grateful that we have this location in La Crosse."

Currently, Valley View Mall will open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Click here to see which stores are open and which stores are not.