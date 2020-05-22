Wisconsin Safety Council encourages boat safety during COVID-19

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin Safety Council has a reminder for all boaters who plan to set-sail this Memorial Day weekend during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council says nearly 80% of boating deaths in 2017 were due to drowning and nearly 90& of those deaths were a result of someone not wearing a life jacket

The safety council encourages all boaters to take the normal safety precautions while out on the water while keeping in mind the new norm with COVID-19.

Council executive director Aaron Huebner said everyone should treat their boat like it is their home and disinfect all frequently touched areas.

"Think of your boats railings and controls as high traffic areas like faucets, doorknobs, and water fountains," Huebner said. "Things that are in your workplace or in your home, already are considered how traffic areas and require disinfection."

Boaters should also keep seating arrangements in mind to continue practicing social distancing as much as possible.