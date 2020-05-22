Woman who died may have been assaulted in Bloomington

Police in a Twin Cities suburb are investigating the death of a woman found lying in the street. Investigators say the woman may have been assaulted. She was found unconscious Thursday just before midnight in Bloomington. The Star Tribune reports the woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis where she later died. Deputy Chief Mike Hartley says the woman had suffered injuries consistent with an aggravated assault. Bloomington police investigators remained at the scene Friday morning.