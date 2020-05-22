Xcel Energy offers free solutions to help save on energy bills

Eau Claire, Wis. (WXOW) - Xcel Energy is offering suggestions to help residents save on their energy bills now that more people are staying at home longer.

The first suggestion is a reminder that free FOCUS packs are available through the FOCUS ON ENERGY program, Wisconsin’s statewide energy efficiency and renewable resources program. The packs contain a variety of clean and renewable energy products and can be ordered here.

Some of the items included in the pack are LED light bulbs, which can be more efficient and last longer than traditional bulbs. There's also a high efficiency shower head to help save on water consumption, and energy efficient power strips.

You can also visit Xcel Energy's website to check out their list of tips and tricks to make your home more energy efficient and save on your power bill.