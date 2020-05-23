Doe gets killed by car, gives birth to three fawns in Dunn County

Dunn County (WQOW) - A doe was hit and killed by a car on Highway 25 in Dunn County Friday night but the story gets a lot more positive from there.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office once the doe was killed it gave birth to three fawns.

The woman that hit the deer went to a nearby home for help. The home owner gave law enforcement bottles for feeding the deer and the driver provided animal milk supplement from her home.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office cared for the fawns overnight and they were taken to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release in Colfax on Saturday morning.