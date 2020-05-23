Iowa’s COVID-19 death count jumps by 26 to 444

The number of coronavirus deaths in Iowa has jumped by 26 to 444. That’s the highest daily increase on record. A news release from the state says the latest deaths that were added to the count occurred from May 9 to Friday. The state on Saturday also reported 419 new cases. That brings the statewide total to 16,767. Among the state’s victims was a man who was one week away from retiring from his job at the JBS meatpacking plant in Marshalltown when he tested positive for the coronavirus. KCCI reports that he died last week on a ventilator.