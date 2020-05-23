Minnesota has a record number of new COVID-19 cases Saturday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WXOW) - Minnesota health officials are reporting a record high for COVID-19 cases for the second straight day.

Officials confirmed 847 new cases, boosting the cumulative number to 19,845.

There were 10 additional deaths, increasing the total number to 852. Nearly 700 people living in long-term care facilities have died from the coronavirus.

The number of people requiring hospitalization jumped from 534 to 568, although there were 18 fewer patients reported to be in intensive care units.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

MORE: Minnesota Department of Health

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Winona County has one new case.

No new cases were reported by the state in either Fillmore or Houston counties.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 17 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 77 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and county health departments