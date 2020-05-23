Omar describes life as a fearless fighter in new memoir

In her new memoir, Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar offers her own spin on her path to prominence, starting with her childhood in Somalia. She says she often fought kids bigger than her in what she saw as a way to survive and earn respect. Her memoir, “This is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman,” is being released Tuesday. The book offers no revelations on some of the controversies that have dogged Omar. Instead, it sketches rugged years that Omar says made her a fearless fighter unafraid to skirmish with President Donald Trump and her conservative critics.