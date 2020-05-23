Severe weather watches in southern part of our area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Severe weather with the potential for tornadoes is a possibility into Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued tornado watches for several counties in Northeastern Iowa and Southwestern Wisconsin until early Saturday evening.

Earlier, a tornado was spotted on the ground in Grant County near Lancaster shortly after 3 p.m. There's no word yet on what damage was caused by the tornado or if there were any injuries.

The WXOW Stormtracker Weather Team will bring you the latest updates as they become available.

