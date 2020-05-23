Tornado Warning until SAT 4:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL

GRANT COUNTY…

At 421 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Bloomington, or 9 miles northwest of Lancaster,

moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. This storm has had a history

of producing funnel clouds and brief tornadoes.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…0.00IN