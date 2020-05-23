Tornado Warning until SAT 4:45 PM CDT

Tornado Warning until SAT 4:45 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Grant County
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL
GRANT COUNTY…
At 421 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Bloomington, or 9 miles northwest of Lancaster,
moving northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. This storm has had a history
of producing funnel clouds and brief tornadoes.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;
HAIL…0.00IN