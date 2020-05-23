Tornado Warning until 445 pm in Grant County

A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT COUNTY... At 421 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Bloomington, or 9 miles northwest of Lancaster, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. This storm has had a history of producing funnel clouds and brief tornadoes. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

The severe weather threat across SW Wisconsin and NE Iowa is expected to last until 6 pm according to the WXOW Stormtracker Forecast Team.

Stay informed with the latest weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device.

TRACK THE STORM: StormTracker Interactive Radar