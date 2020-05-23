Weekend rainfall…

Seasonal end to the work week…

Clouds with breaks in the overcast limited Friday afternoon highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s. That’s about average, but we will trend toward above normal readings for the next several days.

Potentially stormy weekend …

A slowly moving weather system will move in for the weekend. In fact, the weather pattern will become very active through the next 7 days. Our clouds will lead to showers, and t-storm chances will continue to ramp up by this afternoon. A lull in the action will take us through tonight, but better chances return again for Sunday.

Warmer Sunday and Monday…

The storm will draw warmer and more humid air northward for Sunday, so we will watch for the potential of stronger t-storms then. We may have to be looking at Memorial Day for stronger t-storms, too.

Warmer and active weather next week…

There will be more chances for showers and t-storms each day next week. Highs will remain above average all week long.

Tree pollen forecast...

We are in the midst of tree pollen season, and allergy sufferers are taking note. Birch pollen season is coming to an end, but other tree pollen issues continue.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden