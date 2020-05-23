Wisconsin tops 500 in number of deaths due to COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- The percentage of positive cases of COVID-19 was up Saturday from a day earlier, according to new numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Department of Health Services reported 7,107 new test results, of which 481--or 6.8 percent--came back positive. As a percentage of total tests, this is a decrease from Thursday.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began, according to the Department of Health Services, is 14,877.

The disease has killed 507 Wisconsinites. That is up 11 from yesterday. Over 250 of the dead were from Milwaukee County.

Wisconsin has 54 labs capable of processing a total of 14,153 tests each day. Though the number of tests actually ordered each day is many thousands fewer.

Over 179,000 tests have come back negative.

Fifteen percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, 2,292 people. That is an increase of 33 from the day before.

On Saturday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 8,688. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show four COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, the same as Friday. None of the four are in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Six of the ventilators are in use in hospitals as of Saturday afternoon.

No new cases were reported. Counties do update later in the afternoon after the state releases their figures. This table will be updated when new information becomes available.