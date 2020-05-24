BREAKING: Body of missing La Crosse man found

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police said the body of a man missing since February has been recovered in the Mississippi River.

Police, along with the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, La Crosse Area Dive Rescue, and Shelby Police were called around 10:30 Sunday morning for a report of a body in the water at the end of Hanifl Road.

There they recovered the body of 62-year-old James Zaragoza.

He had been missing since February 22 when he was last seen in downtown La Crosse near the Catholic Charities Warming Center on 3rd Street.

Personal items belonging to Zaragoza were later found in Houska Park. Police said at the time it appeared that Zaragoza had walked out onto the ice. A search of the river at the time failed to find any more information on Zaragoza's whereabouts.

In a statement, police said they don't believe foul play is involved.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.