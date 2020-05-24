Did You Know? Logan High School named after the man who created Memorial Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As we celebrate Memorial Day, we also mark the fact that the man who created the holiday honoring the fallen was honored himself by having a La Crosse school named after him.

John Alexander Logan (1826-1886) was a Civil War general, politician, and creator of Memorial Day. He also created the Grand Army of the Republic, a veterans organization.

As a member of the military, he served in both the Mexican-American War but came to prominence in the Civil War. He rose from the rank of Colonel to become a Major General in the war. Known as "Black Jack" by his soldiers, he served under Ulysses S. Grant during the siege of Vicksburg and later under William Tecumseh Sherman on his march through Georgia.

After the war, he served in the House of Representatives and later the Senate. In 1884, he unsuccessfully ran for Vice-President as a Republican James G. Blaine.

It was as Commander-In-Chief of the Grand Army of the Republic that Logan created Memorial Day in 1868. He designated May 30 as the day "for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion.”

According to General John A. Logan Museum in Murphysboro, Illinois, the first Memorial Day was observed in 183 cemeteries in 27 states. By 1890, it was a state holiday in all but the former Confederate states.

Following World War I, Memorial Day evolved into honoring all American military who died in all wars.

It was 49 years ago in 1971 that it became a federal holiday when it was moved to the last Monday in May.

Besides Logan High School, he was honored with having streets, cities, and counties named after him throughout the country. He also has a statue of Logan in Grant Park in Chicago that has been there since 897 according to the museum.

To show the prominence he had then, he is one of three people mentioned in the Illinois State Song. The other two are Grant and Abraham Lincoln.