Law enforcement leads Memorial Day Parade

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - People living in long term facility cares in Viroqua and Westby spent time outdoors watching a Memorial Day Parade on Sunday.

The residents at Creamery Creek Senior Living Facility sat outside at a safe social distance to hear a local band perform and watch fire engines, police and novelty cars drive through the parking lot and waive.

"It shows that people care about supporting those not just who have served of course with it being Memorial Weekend and that have given the ultimate sacrifice, but for those that have served in some of the same positions that they have before them, " Creamery Creek Senior Living Facility Life Enrichment Coordinator Nathan Randall said.