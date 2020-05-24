Minnesota tops 20,500 coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota health officials have confirmed 730 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the statewide total to more than 20,500.

The updated report Sunday includes 17 deaths from COVID-19, for a statewide total of 869. Officials said 709 deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.

A total of 2,588 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 553 remain in those facilities.

More than 14,000 people were marked as no longer needing isolation. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

Winona County had one new case on Saturday.

No new cases were reported by the state in either Fillmore or Houston counties.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 17 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 77 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and county health departments