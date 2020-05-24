Republican congressional candidate visits La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Republican Third District Congressional Candidate Derrick Van Orden visited a local small business on Sunday.

He spent time at a church in Onalaska and then healthy shake store Ignite Nutrition in La Crosse.

Van Orden said he is running to support American's individual freedoms that were infringed upon during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now we see what it looks like when those freedoms have been removed," Van Orden said. "This has been a 60 day trial of socialism. I've worked extensively in former communist countries and in socialist nations and this is what it looks like. Could anybody imagine three months ago that people in the United States of America in 2020 would be standing in line for toilet paper?"

The third district Republican party endorsed Van Orden in April.

He will run against Democratic incumbent Congressman Ron Kind in November.