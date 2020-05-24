Severe Storms Possible Sunday

Stormy Saturday…

We started off the day with relatively dry weather, and then a wave of showers and t-storms moved in during the lunch hour. A warm front just to our south brought isolated tornadoes to parts of Eastern Iowa and SW Wisconsin, and even as far north as Grant County in Wisconsin. We had two confirmed tornadoes near Lancaster, Wisconsin, but the warnings expired before they got to Crawford County.

Warm and Stormy Pattern Continues…

Heading into Sunday we will ramp up the heat and humidity even more. I think most of us will see our first 80 degree day of the year, with dew points in the upper 60s (geez). That will feel downright humid! We have multiple chances for more t-storms so get ready for it. On Sunday, our high-resolution models are hinting at some storms late morning, then partial another wave especially later in the afternoon/evening. Right now, the SPC has us in a marginal/slight risk of severe weather Sunday. The main threats right now look to be strong straight line winds and hail. As always, we’ll continue to provide you with updates.

Yes…more rain and storms…

Through Wednesday we can expect scattered activity in the Upper Midwest with multiple waves of showers and storms, as well as warm and humid conditions. It isn’t until Thursday that I have dry conditions taking over. Right now, Thursday, Friday and Saturday I have some sun with highs near 80.

Enjoy your night!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears