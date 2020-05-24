Students create video tips for maintaining mental health during pandemic

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - High school students are producing personal videos to show how they maintain their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Freshman Kaylin Metzler and other business education students created short videos to emphasize that mental health techniques are just as important as physical health.

"You go to the doctor if you're physically ill. Why don't you do things to check up on your mental health and talk to people about it?" Holmen High School Teacher Kristi Johnson said. "It doesn't have to be something that you deal with individually."

Metzler's video included healthy eating habits and "brain breaks" where she danced to stay active and have fun.

"It's different. It's a fun way to get your mind off of things and be active at the same time," Metzler said.

The class won $1,000 for submitting there Campaign to Change Direction videos that will help ensure their student services department can get every one mental health help if needed.