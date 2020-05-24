Virus blamed as plans made to close Mississippi manufacturer

A company that makes coolers and freezers for restaurants, convenience stores and other businesses says it’s closing a manufacturing plant in Mississippi because of economic conditions arising from the spread of the new coronavirus. The New Albany Gazette reports that the Master-Bilt facility in New Albany is closing permanently. The Gazette reports that Refrigerated Solutions Group issued a statement last week saying it decided to close the plant after reviewing business opportunities and market conditions. The company statement said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unexpected conditions that included government-ordered shutdowns of many of the company’s customers.