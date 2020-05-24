Wisconsin reports 400 new cases of COVID-19, 3 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin health officials have reported 400 new cases of the coronavirus and three additional deaths.

The Department of Health Services update on Sunday shows that the number of COVID19 cases across the state is 15,277.

Five of the new cases are in Trempealeau County.

The total number of hospitalizations was 2,315, an increase of 23 from Saturday’s report.

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus in Wisconsin is 510.

Statewide, 186,206 tests have come back negative. That’s an increase from 179,329 negative tests reported Saturday.

Health officials said 15% of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin have been hospitalized.

On Sunday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 8,999. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show four COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, the same as Saturday. None of the four are in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Four of the ventilators are in use in hospitals as of Sunday afternoon.

Five new cases were reported in Trempealeau County on Sunday. The Trempealeau County Health Department said their public health team is working to trace contacts made by these individuals. No other details were provided.

No new cases were reported in La Crosse County. They remain at 48, with 41 of those considered recovered. None of the cases are currently hospitalized.

Crawford County had one additional case on Sunday.