You Guessed It…More T-Storms in the Forecast

Summer-Like Sunday...

It was a warm one out there on Sunday! We hit 80 degrees for the first time since October 1, 2019 in La Crosse. Our dew points were well into the 60s which allowed for very humid conditions. We saw a wave of t-storms late morning, and then a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. A few t-storms are possible as another complex of storms moves in Sunday night. Right now the best chance to see a stronger storm will be between 8 PM and 12 AM, especially for areas WEST of the Mississippi River. The area favored is NE Iowa where there is a slight risk of severe weather, while the rest of the area is in the marginal risk. If you do see a stronger storm tonight, the main concern is hail and gusty winds.

More storms Monday...

We probably sound like a broken record by now, but we have yet another chance for storms on Monday. This is often what happens when you have plenty of heat and moisture in the region, it just takes a small front or boundary to spark up scattered storms. This should be the case again tomorrow, not a washout but a chance for a couple of storms especially in the afternoon/evening. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday stay in the low 80s.

Drying out...

Shower and t-storm chances remain in the forecast through Wednesday, and then I'm seeing signs of a more quiet stretch of weather. A pretty significant cold front looks to come through on Thursday, dropping our temperatures a bit. Starting Friday, I think highs will be back to the mid 70s with some sunshine! Until then, storms, humid conditions and highs in the low 80s stick around.

Have a great night,

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears