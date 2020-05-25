Arcadia’s Memorial Park, honoring those who have served and our nation’s history

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) A park in Arcadia is dedicated to our veterans and all of those that have served past -- present and future.

Memorial Park was started by the chairman and founder of Ashley Furniture, Ron Wanek. Wanek his family, and Ashley Furniture have donated over $7,000,000 and volunteered more than 30,000 hours of their time to the developments, maintenance, and continued improvements of the park.

News 19 photographer, Travis Judell takes you on a stroll down Soldiers Walk at Memorial Park.