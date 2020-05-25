City of La Crosse begins to open

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): City of La Crosse facilities are slowly starting to reopen. All services that can be conducted electronically or without face to face contact should be handled that way. The city also asks that payments continue to be made through mail, online, or via the drop boxes available at City Hall. Visitors will be asked to wear masks, use the hand sanitizer stations, and follow the 6-foot social distancing guidelines out of respect to the staff and other visitors.

Here's a list of city facilities that are opening, will open, or will remain closed:

City Hall: Will open Tuesday May 26th with regular hours being Monday through Thursday 8:00 am –1:00 pm. The lobby will have service desks in the lobby to assist visitors. Visitors will not have direct access to any of the departments, so if you would like to speak directly to a specific person you are encouraged to call ahead to schedule an appoint. Visitors will be asked to wear a mask.

Libraries: Tuesday, May 26, the Main library will open to the public for scheduled access to computer and printing services, Monday-Friday from 10am-1pm and 3pm-6pm. This access is by appointment only. Patrons can make those appointments beginning Tuesday, May 26 at 10am by calling 608.789.7122 or emailing refdesk@lacrosselibrary.org. Visitors will be asked to wear a mask. For more information on curbside pick-up or virtual services, click here.

La Crosse Center: The La Crosse Center on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 will open up the lobby with limited hours Monday – Friday 9AM – 1PM. The Center Box Office will act as the receiving area for guests. If you have questions or need to contact the La Crosse Center please do so by email to Sue Wieman

swieman@lacrossecenter.com or call (608) 789-7411. If you have questions or concerns related to the La Crosse Center Box Office contact Natalie Olson at nolson@lacrossecenter.com (608) 789-7426.

We encourage you to visit our webpage for updates.

Municipal Transit Center/Grand Rivers Station: The lobby of Grand River Station will remain closed. Buses will continue to run and return to ½ service on Tuesday, May 26th. Service will again run Monday through Sunday, 5:40 a.m. and ending at 10:40 p.m. – no charge for riding through the month of June.

Parking Ramps: Pay to park resumes May 26th.

Fire Stations: Fire stations will remain closed to the public and not scheduling any tours.

Municipal Court: Municipal Court will resume in person hearings.

Municipal Service Center: Closed until further notice. The yard waste site is open and operating hours are Monday – Friday 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Community Centers: Closed until further notice.