DFL endorses incumbent Ilhan Omar for congressional seat

First-term U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has won the DFL endorsement to run in the August primary election for the Minneapolis congressional seat long held by Democrats. The party endorsement Sunday pits Omar against primary challenger Antone Melton-Meaux, an attorney and political newcomer. The 37-year-old Omar was elected to Congress in 2018 after a rapid rise through the state Legislature. She’s the first Somali-American elected to both a state Legislature and to Congress. The Star Tribune reports Melton-Meaux has collected some high-profile endorsements from Minneapolis-area DFLers, and has had some success in fundraising. The Republican-endorsed candidate is Lacy Johnson, a north Minneapolis businessman.