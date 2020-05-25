Man arrested for homicide in Sawyer County

Town of Hayward (WQOW) - A Colorado man is in custody for allegedly killing one man, and attempting to kill a woman in Sawyer County.



According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, deputies, DNR, local police, and EMS responded to a domestic incident Saturday in the Town of Hayward.



When authorities arrived at the scene, they found an older man dead from an apparent stab wound. A second victim, an older woman, was found alive, but with severe lacerations and injuries to her face.



The woman was life flighted to a hospital in Minnesota for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities arrested Peter D. Farnsworth, 34, of Rocky Ford, Colorado on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and substantial battery.

The incident is still under investigation.