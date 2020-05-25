Medical Monday: Masks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As more businesses and public places reopen, health officials urge people to continue wearing masks. Dr. Marilu Bintz discussed the importance of doing so and maintaining other proper hygiene practices.

Dr. Bintz, the Chief Population Health Officer at Gundersen Health System, said though the rules have changed, the keys remain the same. She urges people to wash their hands, avoid close contact and wear a cloth face covering in public.

When it comes to wearing that face covering, Dr. Bintz said it is also essential to make sure it covers the nose and mouth entirely. While it’s essential to make sure you can breathe, she advises not making any modifications that would decrease the mask’s protective integrity.