Memorial Day 2020: Honoring those who sacrificed all

LA CROSSE/EAU CLAIRE (WXOW) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional Memorial Day ceremonies weren't observed in many places around Wisconsin and the country.

The pandemic merely changed the way those who gave all were honored.

We're bringing you these videos, one from Eau Claire and the other from the La Crosse Memorial Day Association, as a way to say Thank You to the men and women who gave up everything to protect our freedoms and to the families who have lost loved ones in war.