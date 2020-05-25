 Skip to Content

Memorial Day 2020: Honoring those who sacrificed all

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
1:46 pm Top Stories
poster (91)

LA CROSSE/EAU CLAIRE (WXOW) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional Memorial Day ceremonies weren't observed in many places around Wisconsin and the country.

The pandemic merely changed the way those who gave all were honored.

We're bringing you these videos, one from Eau Claire and the other from the La Crosse Memorial Day Association, as a way to say Thank You to the men and women who gave up everything to protect our freedoms and to the families who have lost loved ones in war.

Author Profile Photo

WXOW

Related Articles

Skip to content